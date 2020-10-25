General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama mourns with Rawlings at Dzelukope

play videoFormer President, John Dramani Mahama with his predecessor, Jerry John Rawlings

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama was among the dignitaries that thronged Dzelukope, on Saturday, October 25, 2020 for the funeral of Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr. Mahama's presence in the Volta region for the occasion explains why he was 'missing' at the burial service and funeral rites held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, same day.



The body of Victoria Agbotui was taken to Dzelukope, in Keta, Volta region, for the final funeral service after the non-denominational pre-burial service held in Accra.



Clad in an all-white apparel, the NDC flagbearer, in the company of other party officials paid their last respect to Former President Rawlings' mother amid drumming and dancing.



Mahama was seen exchanging pleasantries with his predecessor, Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.



He also received a rousing welcome from some members and sympathisers of the party who had gathered to mourn with the bereaved families.



Victoria Agbotui who was born on September 9, 1919, died on September 24, 2020, a few days after celebrating her 101st.



Click PHOTOS for more









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.