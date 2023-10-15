John Mahama mobbed by Muslims at Mawlid celebration

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

In a heartwarming display of unity and communal spirit, former President John Dramani Mahama was warmly received by the Muslim community during the Mawlid celebration.



The event, which took place yesterday, October 14, 2023, saw a large gathering of Muslims coming together to welcome the former president when he joined the community to celebrate.



Mawlid in Islam is observed each year to celebrate the birthday of a holy figure, especially the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.



The former President, who is of the Christian faith, making his entrance, was swamped with supporters who were cheering and singing to welcome him.



During his participation, John Mahama paid his respects to the Chief Imam and other distinguished leaders within the Islamic faith.



