John Mahama meets defeated NDC MPs to boost morale, solidarity

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), convened a meeting with the party's sitting Members of Parliament who were unsuccessful in their re-election bids during the parliamentary primary held on May 13, 2023.



The gathering was attended by key figures within the NDC, including Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the party, the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff, and Prof. Joshua Alabi, the Convener of the John Mahama 2024 Primary Campaign.



Also present were the 17 sitting MPs who lost their re-election bid and will not be contesting on the party's ticket in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Among them were notable individuals such as Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, the MP for Sagnarigu, Mrs. Della Sowah, the MP for Kpando, Edward Bawa, the MP for Bongo, and Wisdom Gidisu, the MP for Krachi East.



Additional MPs in attendance included Angela Alorwu-Tay of Afadzato South, Kobena Mensah Woyome of South Tongu, Alex Adomako of Sekyere Afram Plains, Abeiku Crentsil of Ekumfi, and Albert Alasoka of Garu,Dr. Kwabena Donkor of Pru East.



The purpose of the meeting was to provide support, boost morale, and foster a sense of solidarity among the defeated MPs.



John Mahama's presence aimed to convey his appreciation for their dedication and service to the party while reassuring them of their continued importance within the NDC's ranks.



By acknowledging their contributions and offering encouragement, the meeting underscored the NDC's commitment to maintaining a strong and united front as they prepare for 2024 elections.



