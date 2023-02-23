John Mahama is the Messiah to save Ghana from current crisis – Joshua Alabi

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

A one-time campaign manager for John Dramani Mahama has described the former president as the Messiah Ghana badly needs to steer her off the current crisis.



Prof. Joshua Alabi believes Mahama is a gift from God citing his experience as a former president and someone who is willing and available to lead the country again as president.



“With the crisis that we have today, experience counts and not just experience but someone who has done it before.



“We, and the good people of Ghana believe, this is the time that we need a Messiah and the Messiah is His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” Alabi told press men at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) headquarters in Accra.



Alabi led a delegation that went to the office on February 22 to pick nomination forms for Mahama’s bid to lead the NDC into the 2024 presidential elections.



He said all internal competitors could not match up to the pedigree of Mahama even though he stayed away from mentioning names.



“The country needs a hand who knows almost everything, that is why Ghana needs an experienced leader who has done it before and is available and is willing, then we are lucky, he is a gift from God,” he added.



Mahama declares bid, picks nomination forms



Mahama's formal intention to run for a third consecutive shot at the presidency was reported when a number of NDC MPs confirmed that he was going to contest.



On February 22, forms were picked on his behalf by Prof. Alabi and regional chairmen amid fanfare. Mahama is expected to address the media in due course to formally announce his bid.



Mahama’s political roots date as far back to the days of Ghana’s independence when his father served in the Nkrumah government.



John Mahama, a political thoroughbred



He is reputed to be one of the most thoroughbred politicians of the Fourth Republic having served from the local level (Assembly) through to becoming a Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Mahama held deputy minister and ministerial portfolios under the Rawlings government before rising to become vice president under John Mills and president when he took over from Mills then won his first full term in 2012.



He is widely expected to contest for the presidency come 2024 as he seeks a final term in office on the back of two straight defeats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.



