Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

John Mahama is sounding more bizarre – Gabby Otchere Darko

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and former President John Dramani Mahama

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has said former President John Dramani Mahama who is seeking a second term re-election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress is sounding “more and more bizarre.”



According to him, with only few days to the December general elections, the former president has resorted to the use of abusive words to score political points and canvass votes.



Gabby Otchere Darko in a tweet, noted: “John Mahama is sounding more and more bizarre. We don’t take his insults personal though.”



He said the former president’s behaviour could be attributed to the compounding pressure from the country’s political scene, ahead of the polls.



“It is the pressure getting to him. He shouldn’t worry. A few days to go,” he added.



In other related tweets, the nephew to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo claimed John Mahama had clutched on the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to save his drowning campaign.



The series of tweets follow the launch of a new promise which comes as an update to the educational policies of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the People’s Manifesto. However, in a rather swift turn, they have announced to full absorption of fees for first-year students.



While announcing the new review which has been dubbed “Fa Ninyinaa”, the party in a statement signed by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-AMpofo wrote; “this policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.”



Adding that the party’s presidential candidate will in the coming days explain all details to Ghanaians.



“The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”, the party stated.



He further asked the NDC, in a separate tweet, to consider changing their candidate instead of amending their manifesto.





