John Mahama is our son and we're ready to welcome him home as a royal - Benkrowura Seidu Saaka Bakari

Regional News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

The Spokesperson of the soon-to-be outdoored Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Chief Benkrowura Seidu Saaka Bakari has indicated the readiness of Gonjaland to welcome home the former president of the Republic of Ghana and aspiring presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama as a royal and a proud son of the Gonja Kingdom.



He said this when a delegation made up of the Savannah Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress and some Damongo Constituency Executives of the party visited the Jakpa Palace on behalf of the former president to make some donations ahead of the coronation of the new king-elect.



Chief Benkrowura used the occasion to expressed profound gratitude to the former president for the kind gesture and all the support he has been giving to the kingdom.



The delegation led by the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party, Alhaji Moro Seidu alias Man Blessing donated 50 bags of rice, 50 packs of bottled drinking water, two bags of maize, two bags of dried cassava and a cash amount of Ghc30,000.00.



Alhaji Imoro Seidu, who disclosed that the former president will be present at the Jakpa Palace to grace the occasion called on the committee to feel free to knock on the doors of the former president should they need any further support and he will readily respond to them.



The enskinment ceremony of the new Yagbonwura elect, Soale Mbema Amonebafe Borenyi (1), according to Gonja custom is slated for March 20, 2023, at Nyange with the process beginning on the night of Sunday, 19th March, 2023.



The Coronation is expected to take place on Tuesday, March 21,2023.