John Mahama is not my friend - Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has opened up on his relationship with John Dramani Mahama, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2020 elections.



Allotey in an Asempa FM interview revealed that he has not held talks with Mahama since 2017.



He disclosed that he shares no close ties with Mahama as the former President denied knowledge of him in a meeting with the Central Regional caucus.



The suspended NDC member said that Mahama backed the party’s decision to temporarily ban him from the party.



“I don't have a good relationship with Mahama. He endorsed my suspension. In a speech, he said that he endorsed my suspension. He is not my friend and I haven’t spoken to him since 2017 when he embarked on the Thank You Tour. I led him to some key figures of the NDC in the Central Region.



“He said it himself that I’m not his friend and that I only have a relationship with his brother, Ibrahim Mahama”, Allotey told Asempa FM.



Allotey further revealed that he was suspended from the party due to his failure to apologise over some comments he made about President Akufo-Addo.



He explained that the party’s hierarchy was unhappy with his positive appraisal of President Akufo-Addo as a ‘matured president’.



Allotey said that despite the suspension, he remains firm in his conviction that Nana Akufo-Addo is an example for all politicians.



"They asked me to apologize for praising Akufo-Addo. I said that President Akufo-Addo is a matured President and they said that has put President Mahama in a bad light so I should apologize. I maintain that Nana Akufo-Addo is a matured president and that’s of the experience he has garnered over the years."



