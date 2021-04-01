John Mahama is not bigger than NDC, Baba Jamal goofed - Andy Kankam

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Editor of 'The Informer' newspaper, Andy Kankam has chastised the Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal, for asserting that former President John Dramani Mahama is bigger than the NDC.



In an interview with the host of Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikese', the Editor of The Informer Newspaper said that Baba Jamal on his show has stated clearly that the opposition NDC needs Mahama more than he needs the party to win the next election.



But the Editor of the pro-NDC newspaper responding to the comment of the former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency said it is rather unfortunate and not proper.



According to him, former President John Mahama cannot be bigger than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC); thus, it is not possible for anybody to be considered bigger than the political party they belong to.



“What Baba Jamal said on Okay FM, was it proper? How can somebody be bigger than a political party? Can I be bigger than the Republic of Ghana? What Baba Jamal said was a big goof. He should not have said that? Can the President of the Republic of Ghana be bigger than the country?”, he quizzed.



Without doubting the popularity of former President John Mahama, Mr Andy Kankam lambasted Baba Jamal for saying that the NDC needs the former leader of the party than he needs the NDC through which he became the President of the Republic.



“Was former President Mahama not sponsored by the NDC? He stood the election 2020 on the ticket of the NDC; he did not go independent and per the logic of Baba Jamal and many others who share the same view that the NDC needs former President Mahama more than he needs the party, then he should go into the next election as an independent candidate. It is a valid point to ask that he goes independent since he is bigger than the NDC," he argued.



He, therefore, reminded Baba Jamal that the popularity and the power former President Mahama possesses is due to the political party he belongs to.



“What he [Baba Jamal] should not forget is that the NDC as a party is solid; it is strong. Instead of them addressing the main issues and concerns of party foot soldiers as well as many Ghanaians about vague utterances they speak in the media and address the indiscipline and putting party structures in place, they are there talking about Mahama is bigger than the NDC,” he chided.



