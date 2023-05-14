John Mahama is coming back to save Ghana - Prestea Huni Valley MP

Politics of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The NDC Parliamentary candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe says, with the overwhelming votes received from delegates across the country, former President John Dramani Mahama will come back to save Ghanaians from the hardship.



In the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, John Mahama polled 99.6 percent out of the total vote cast in the presidential primaries.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the primaries where he was popularly acclaimed to stand on the ticket of the NDC in the constituency for 2024, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe noted that the coming back of John Mahama will bring Ghana to the level where the economic hardship will be reduced.



He stated that various projects started by the NDC left have been left unattended by the current NPP government, and “we believed that he is coming back to review those projects and resuscitated all those projects”.



He said “With rural electrification, a lot of them are still in the bush, even those who were left to just be connected to the national grid have been waiting for more than six years now. For our community schools, that one we can’t even talk about them. Most of the roads we were regarding almost every year have all been left unattended to, leaving them in a deplorable situation”.



“We are praying that John Mahama will come back and with me as the MP and with my MCE from NDC, I am sure we are going to revamp our constituency again”, he added.



Hon Cudjoe expressed his appreciation to all delegates for having the confidence in him to represent the party in the constituency for the 2024 elections.

He gave the assurance that he did not let the constituency down.