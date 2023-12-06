John Mahama is a man after God’s heart – Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The lifestyle of former President John Dramani Mahama has been described as one who is always keeping in tune with God’s way and principles.



Special Aide to the former President, Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari in an interview with Julius Caesar Anadem of the Ultimate FM’s Breakfast Show in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com unveiled the spiritual life of her boss.



Mr Mahama over the weekend was spotted at the Action Chapel Impact 2023, sparking a conversation that, it could be a charade just for the cameras and election 2024, but Joyce Bawah Mogtari has noted that her boss is a man truly after God’s heart and very spiritual in his dealings.



“John Mahama is a deeply religious man, deeply spiritual, very very insightful and a man who is very reflective and I think that over the years, his spiritual life and faith in God has seen him through”



“I keep telling people John Mahama must be a man after God’s own heart. Look at the number of times that God has blessed this great individual. Most of us when you win a parliamentary seat, we think we have arrived. Some serve two terms and they leave it.



"Others come in one term and say oh I am no longer interested. So for God to lift this one son, from a large household of many children and bring him all the way here is not an easy road.



"Look at his outlook, look at his demeanour, look at his humility, a man who carries himself like few that I have seen, I think that he is a man after God’s heart,” she reiterated.



“There is a purpose for John Mahama in the sight of God, even in his book My First Coup d’état, if you read it at some point in time his father knew this man was destined for great and high things by God himself”, he stressed



When asked if the former president had he not been a politician and communications specialist would have been a pastor, Madam Mogtari said “You know, wherever he would have found himself, he would have shown. Even before being picked to run with Professor Atta Mills, he was on his way preparing for his masters in Communication program, and who knows where that would have sent him”