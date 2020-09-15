Politics of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama is a huge impediment to Ghana’s youth development – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has indicated that former President John Dramani Mahama is a huge obstacle to the development of Ghana’s youth.



According to him, the erstwhile Mahama administration has been unsuccessful in instituting policies that championed youth development and urged the Ghanaian electorate to reject John Mahama and his party [National Democratic Congress] in the upcoming polls.



“Mr. Mahama remains the biggest obstacle to the advancement of our youth development. In 2008, the NDC did promise that they will legalize Galamsey activities so there was a mad rush for people to go into that venture yet the government at the time stayed aloof. They did not regulate these activities and this led to the pollution of our environment,” he said on Citi TV’s Point of View segment on September 14, 2020, monitored by GhanaWeb.



On the promise for the legalization of the ‘Okada’ business by the NDC flagbearer, if elected, Sammi Awuku opined the former president was hypocritical with his promise after his administration had earlier declared the business illegal.



“The NDC under Mr. Mahama, for the avoidance of doubt, declared Okada business illegal. It was under him [Mr. Mahama]. So now, is it one of the mistakes he wants to come and correct? Our plan is not to put lives on the streets and put them at risk. If we need to support these young ones, we surely will,” he stressed.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.