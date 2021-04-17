John Mahama hated Atta Mills – Koku Anyidoho alleges

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koku Anyidoho, a presidential spokesperson under the Atta Mills administration has opened up on the relationship that existed between Mills and his vice John Dramani Mahama.



Anyidoho in a tweet on Saturday, April 17, 2020 morning claimed that then-Vice President Mahama had a deep-seated hatred for his former boss while they worked.



This hatred, according to Anyidoho, is the reason Mahama failed to honor the memory of Atta Mills.



“Why did John Mahama not follow the steps of his boss President Atta-Mills, and construct the main trunk road to UHAS? I have questions for JOHN MAHAMA to answer and I am now ready for him.



“In the name of the Atta-Mills Institute, I am on my knees pleading with Prez Akufo-Addo to do all he can to construct the main trunk road from Sokode to UHAS. John Mahama refused to do it because he hated his boss PREZ Atta-Mills; Prez Akufo-Addo will do it to honour a classmate,” he tweeted.



Anyidoho in follow-up tweets asked Mahama to postulate before the graveyard of Atta Mills and seek forgiveness from him.



“Never again should any idiot claiming to be loyal to John Mahama, ever disrespect the memory of John Evans Atta-Mills, and let them not dare insult me again or else I will give deep information about how John MAHAMA disrespected Atta-Mills.



“I rest my case on John Mahama until further notice. Let him go and kneel before the tombstone of President Atta-Mills and beg for forgiveness.



“I don't have the time to waste on uneducated infidels who don't understand that, their idol, John Mahama, has been deeply ungrateful to the memory of his boss, President Atta-Mills,” he tweeted.



