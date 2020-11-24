Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: presidency.gov.gh

'John Mahama hasn’t changed, he still has nothing to offer' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged Ghanaians to be wary of the promises being made by the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, in the run-up to the December 2020 polls, which is some two weeks away.



Addressing business owners at Kokompe, in the Ablekuma North constituency, on Tuesday, 24th November 2020, on the first day of his 2-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, President Akufo-Addo stated that record in office of the former President in office is nothing to write home about, hence his defeat in 2016.



Having presided over the work economic statistics in recent history, the President wondered what John Mahama’s motivation was for seeking the office of President of the Republic of Ghana.



“I know of someone going about on a promising spree, that if he comes, he would do this and that, but the fact of the matter is he has been in power before, and what actually did he achieve? Nothing”, he said.



President Akufo-Addo continued, “We have experienced his stewardship before, and it didn’t meet the expectations of Ghanaians. So, he (Mahama) should stop lying to Ghanaians, for us to continue with our developmental agenda for the country!”



To the business owners, artisans, traders of Kokompe, the President recounted the promises he made to the Ghanaian people, and offered an update on the status of these pledged.



“I have come, this morning, to ask you if I have reneged on my promises to you, if I have disappointed you, if I came to lie to you. Since I have fulfilled most of my pledges to you, that means I was honest with you. For these reasons, you know I have lived up to expectations, so give me four more years to serve you better and continue my work,” he added.



Touching on the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Development Support, the President acknowledged that not all who applied have been successful, but assured that “those who didn’t benefit from the financial support will be assisted when I am retained in office.”



In addition to Kaneshie Market, the President visited Kaneshie Market, Abeka Market, Santa Maria, Ofankor, Amasaman, Kotoku and Oduman, where he stressed that “the New Patriotic Party has got the blueprint for the development of Ghana, and it is going to be concretized in Akufo-Addo’s second time as President of the Republic. That is the programme ahead of us and for our country.”

