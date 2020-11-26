Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: GNA

John Mahama ends four-day campaign tour of Upper East Region

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has ended his four-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region, where he addressed mini rallies, had community engagements and paid courtesy calls on chiefs to seek their blessings.



Some of the paramount chiefs visited were Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, who doubles as the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Pe Charles Awiah Awampaga, Paramount Chief of Paga, Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Bawku Naba, and the Paramount Chief Bongo, Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyarum.



Throughout the campaign, the NDC Presidential Candidate hammered home his achievements during his first term in office as President and what he will do differently when given a second chance.



He appealed to Ghanaians to vote the NDC back to power to continue its good works, which had been neglected by the New Patriotic Party-led government.



He educated his supporters and sympathisers on the voting requirements to eliminate the phenomenon of spoilt ballots.



The NDC Presidential Candidate was accompanied on his four-day tour of the Upper East Region by Professor Joshua Alabi, the Party’s National Campaign Manager, Alhaji Sofo Azorka, a National Vice Chairman; Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff; Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, Upper East Regional Chairman; and Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central.



He would continue to the North East Region for a day’s campaign tour and then proceed to the Northern Region.

