John Mahama donates power plant to Ashanti West Assemblies of God

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Former President and the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has donated a power plant to the Ashanti West Assemblies of God Church.



The donation was in fulfilment of the promise the flagbearer made during the ordination of reverend pastors at the 9th Annual Ashanti West Regional Council Meeting in January 2024.



The presentation was done in his stead by Prof Joshua Alabi, a member of his campaign team, at the Grace Chapel Assemblies of God Church Ghana, at Kwadaso Nsuom, on Sunday, March 24, 2024.



The Assemblies of God Ashanti West Regional Superintendent, Rev Augustine Kofi Bempah, and some church leaders received the power plant on behalf of the church.



Handing over the power plant to the church, Prof Joshua Alabi noted that the equipment will greatly assist the church, especially during the current electricity power challenges.



“This equipment handed over to you by the former President John Dramani Mahama is in fulfillment of the pledge made to the church when he visited you here in January this year,” he noted.



“He believes that in the current times of electricity power challenges in Ghana, the plant will assist the church to conduct activities without interruptions,” he emphasized.



Rev Augustine Kofi Bempah, receiving the power plant was thankful to Mr John Mahama, who is also an Assemblies of God Church Ghana member, for showing a leadership role in fulfilling his promise.



He stated that the equipment has come at the right time, and it will deliver them from the electricity power fluctuations being experienced nationwide.



