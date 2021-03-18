General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama did not lose 2020 elections – A Plus

Musician and Political Activist Kwame Asare Obeng

As far as musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng known widely as A-Plus is concerned, John Dramani Mahama did not lose the 2020 elections.



According to him, the 2020 elections should have headed for a run-off as neither candidate attained the 50% plus one mark.



“He (John Mahama) didn’t lose the elections. In an election, there can be two winners and the election will go to a run-off so I think the election should have gone to a run-off,” he said on Starr FM.



A Plus who confessed to following the 2020 election petition opined that John Mahama lost the case because his team could not support their claims with enough evidence.



He explained that the burden proof was on Mahama and his legal team but they failed to adduce enough evidence to support their claims.



“When you take a case to court, you don’t tell your truth and expect the judges to listen to your truth and make [a] judgement based on your truth. The judges were not at the polling station so if you tell the judge that you are not satisfied, you have to come prepared,” he said.



A Plus noted, however, that a John Mahama victory would have served as a lesson to politicians in the country.



“What is anybody going to do differently. The only reason I would have been happy had John Mahama won was that Ghanaians would have shown government that we’ve got [to] a stage where they can kick you out after one term if you are not fighting corruption,” he said.



