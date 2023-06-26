John Mahama congratulates Rev Augustine Bempah on appointment as Ashanti West Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has sent a message of congratulations to Reverend Augustine Bempah for his appointment and induction as the Ashanti West Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.



The induction ceremony for Reverend Augustine Bempah was held in Kumasi on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



The well-attended induction service had the presence of the former president, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, and other dignitaries.



In a post via his Facebook page, John Mahama commended Reverend Augustine Bempah for his commitment to the work of God and the church.



He described as inspiring the dedication of Reverend Augustine Bempah to the growth of the church and indicated his excitement with his promotion.



John Mahama also urged Reverend Augustine Bempah to keep up with the good work and also prayed for Heavenly strength and wisdom for him.



“Congratulations to Rev. Augustine Bempah on your induction as the Ashanti West Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana!



“It was an honor to join the Assemblies of God Church family in Kumasi on Saturday to witness this special occasion. Your dedication and hard work are truly inspiring, and I am excited to see your positive impact on the church and community in your new role. May God continue to bless and guide you in your ministry,” he said in a Facebook post.



