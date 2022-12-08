John Mahama attends Accra Business School graduation

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: GNA

A total of 212 students have been awarded various degrees and diplomas by the Accra Business School at its 13th convocation held in Accra.



The 13th congregation themed "Creating Jobs in the Ghanaian Economy: Challenges and Opportunities," saw 130 students awarded an MBA, 48 students get an MSC in Accounting and Finance and 11 students received a BSC certificate.



Several students also received a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, ATHE Levels 7 and 6, as well as the Wrexham Glyndwr MBA Top Up.



Speaking at the convocation held at the Accra Internal Conference Centre, Professor Elvis Cornerstone, Vice President of ABS, congratulated the students on their latest milestone while acknowledging the support they received from their families and friends.



Prof. Cornerstone urged students to go out there and make a difference by creating job seekers, as they should capitalise on the numerous entrepreneurial opportunities amidst the challenging economic situation.



"As graduates, you will now belong to a distinguished group of alumni who have gone before you and, through their studies with us, have gone on to make an indelible contribution to the development of Ghana and West Africa in myriad ways.



"You have, by virtue of the qualifications attained, which we celebrate today and the skills you have, acquired considerable personal advantages. Use them to good effect for personal, family and national benefit," he said.



Former President Mahama, who was the Guest of Honour congratulated the graduates for their success, especially given the difficulty involved in combining work and study.



"You have achieved a feat worthy of commendation and celebration. I believe you have been equipped with the right knowledge, skills, and resources and have what it takes to excel in an open world. The world is waiting for you, and the stage is yours," he said.



The 13th congregation saw Prince Nuamah Amoako pick up the valedictorian award, thus making him the overall best student.



