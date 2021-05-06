John Mahama and the NDC will never be so unkind to anybody - Bawah Mogtari

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has waded into the trending #FixTheCountryNow campaign, stating that the hardships being experienced today could never happen under their time.



According to the former deputy minister of Transport under the former National Democratic Congress government, she is certain that the extent of hardship being experienced in the country could not have happened when her party was in power.



"A heavy burden!! As humans, we will never know tomorrow portends. But there’s one thing I am certain about, which is that, John Mahama and the NDC will never be so unkind to anybody, no matter what. This culture of silence must end #FixThecountryNow," she tweeted.



The #FixTheCountryNow hashtag has been in the trends for days now, with many calling on the government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to fix among other things, the issues of rising fuel prices, the erratic power supply and the cost of living in the country.



