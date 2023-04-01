John Mahama, NDC remain best choice for Ghana – Alhaji Said Sinare

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, the party's presumed presidential candidate, have been named as the best candidate to deliver the nation from the numerous economic challenges it faces.



Former National Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Said Sinare, expressed confidence in the NDC's ability to win the election in light of the NPP's lackluster performances in a statement shared on his Facebook page.



He based his confidence on John Dramani Mahama's readiness for the task at hand on his carefully thought-out plans to save Ghana from its problems.



"The candidate who is best prepared and most experienced among those vying to become the next leader of our party and president of this nation is H.E. John Dramani Mahama, he added.



Mr. Sinare who said he will be disappointed in the Branch executives if they fail to give John 98.5% of the total votes, indicated that Mr. Mahama has proven his ability, mental strength, commitment, and readiness, and He knows what to do, what it takes, and how to do it.



His well-stated provisions for how to revive the economy, deal with security issues brought on by unemployment, and finish the unfinished projects are enjoyable to read, he stated.



We can’t afford to throw a golden opportunity to recover Ghana away. If we give John anything less than 98.5%, I will be disappointed in our branches, he said.



