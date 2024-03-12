John Kumah was not poisoned, allow the family to mourn in peace – Bawumia’s spokesperson

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Spokesperson for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Gideon Boako has raised concerns over media comments and reports around the recent death of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Amontuah Kumah.



According to the spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, the late Deputy Minister for Finance, contrary to widespread reports, did not die from poisoning.



“I am happy that in this short period the autopsy report has been made available for even the wife to explain things to everyone’s understanding. That should settle issues about poisoning, people should drop it because that is not the cause,” he stated during a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show.



“We shouldn’t be speaking to that point and allow the family to mourn in peace,” he added.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.







