John Kumah supports 200 apprentices in Ejisu with sewing machines and cash

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Dr John Ampontuah Kumah has donated 200 sewing machines and an amount of GHS 500 each to 200 apprentices in the constituency.



The donation which is part of his “MPs Support for Youth Apprenticeship” programme is to aid young apprentices in the constituency with the needed support to start and maintain their businesses.



The donation to his constituents was made on Saturday, March 6 2021. According to him, the initiative is meant to create job avenues for the teeming youth in the constituency and to provide them with the needed platform that will see to the growth of their businesses in future.



As part of this initiative, he indicated the creation of capital reserves for the 200 beneficiaries. He said the creation of these reserves will ensure that the beneficiaries will reimburse the reserve for future use or for use by other young persons who need support for their businesses.



“In order to sustain this initiative of supporting the youth in my constituency with capital and other facilities, the beneficiaries of this first phase of the “MPs Support for Youth in Apprenticeship” received a bank account from the Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank so they can repay the initial amount they received which will either be reinvested in their businesses or leverage on to support other youth in the constituency. This is a conscious program to ensure that at every point in time the youth in Ejisu have some funding they can depend on to start and expand their business,” he said.



In addition, the Ejisu legislator also gave out 30 hair dryers to some selected youth in the constituency to help them in their work as he promised to do more for the youth by introducing initiatives that will address the unemployment rate in the constituency.



He however encouraged them to be passionate in their occupation and devote themselves to professional work conducts.