John Kumah's one-week observation slated for March 28 - Family

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The family of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, has formally notified Parliament of his unfortunate passing.



During a courtesy visit to the House on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the family conveyed the news of Dr Kumah's demise to the legislature, through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.



A social media post on the official Parliament handle confirmed the visit, stating, "Family of the late MP for Ejisu and Deputy Minister of Finance Hon John Kumah were in Parliament today to officially inform the Rt. Hon Speaker of the demise of the former MP.



"They were received by the First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu and leadership of the House."



Representing Mr Bagbin and Parliament, First Deputy Speaker and Bekwai MP, Joseph Osei Owusu, expressed condolences to the bereaved family.



The family, however, informed the House that the late MP's one-week observation will be observed on March 28, 2024.