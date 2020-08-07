Politics of Friday, 7 August 2020

John Kumah disinfect Ejisu constituency

John Kumah, New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Ejisu Constituency

Lawyer John Kumah, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Ejisu Constituency in the Asanti Region has partnered with the Crown King Foundation, an NGO to disinfect and fumigate the public places in the area.



The joint exercise which began on Thursday, August 6, and expected to end on 16th August 2020 simultaneously across the constituency is aimed to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19).



The Mobile teams at the commencement of the exercise with mechanized spraying guns begun the disinfection, fumigating, and cleaning up all the mosques, churches, some selected schools, and public gathering centers.



Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), explained that the gesture was in response to the President’s call on all and sundry to support the fight against the pandemic



He indicated that his outfit has done a lot in the area of educating the residents on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), by donating nose masks, hand sanitizers, and veronica buckets among others.



Mr. Kumah also pleaded with the market women and traders in the constituency to continuously comply with the safety measures of the COVID-19, adding that by doing so will help protect them and their customers from contracting the coronavirus disease.



He reiterated that Covid-19 is real, however, “we can live without getting infected if we observe the safety protocols that have been outlined for us by the health professionals,” insisting that “we wash our hands, practice social distancing and wear face/nose masks, at all times to reduce the risk of getting infected.”





