John Kumah: We’re ready to conduct a by-election in Ejisu – EC

Politics of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) says it is ready to conduct a by-election for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti region.



This ollows the demise of Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah.



Dr. John Kumah had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time, leading him to seek treatment in Germany.



The sudden loss of the deputy finance minister has deeply affected Parliament, with Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Atiwa East, Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, weeping uncontrollably upon hearing the news.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Monday, the Director for Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe indicated that the Commission always makes provisions for by-elections.



“Article 112 of the Constitution says that when a vacancy occurs the Clerk of Parliament will inform the Electoral Commission seven days after the incident.



"When we are informed, and it is an ordinary incident, the Commission has thirty days but if it is a result of death, we have sixty days to conduct a by-election.



“If the vacancy occurs less than three months to a General Election there will not be an election, so as far as the Commission is concerned and in our budget we always prepare for by-elections.



"So, as and when we are informed officially, we will kick start the process and we are ever ready,” Mr. Quaicoe explained.