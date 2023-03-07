John Krugu initiates scholarship fund; inaugurates board

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Coordinator of the Landscape Restoration and Small Scale Mining Project Dr. John Krugu has initiated steps to setup a scholarship fund to support brilliant but needy students in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.



As part of the steps, a five member board of trustees has been inaugurated under the chairmanship of Retired Reverend Edward Ayamba Abuki to oversee the management of the fund which has been christened Butt-tis Buuri Scholarship Fund.



The fund is expected to help eliminate the financial and other barriers to higher education and training militating against brilliant but needy students in the district.



According to the founder of the fund, Dr. Krugu, he and his wife decided to set aside a hundred thousand cedis as seed capital in order that they can reach out to other stakeholders to support the education of beneficiaries when it becomes fully operational.



The five member board made of distinguished personalities from the area include, Mr. Churchill A. Ayindana, Madam Georgina Apinpanta, Mr. Bismark Bugbilla Issifu, Madam Gilberta Akuka and Retired Reverend Edward Ayamba Abuki.



Giving his remarks after the inauguration, the board chairman Rev. Rtd. Edward Ayamba Abuki pledged to board’s commitment to meeting the expectations of the founder and beneficiaries. He was optimistic that the Fund will succeed.



Speaking on behalf of the District Chief Executive of the Bawku West District, the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Alhassan Ahmed described the initiative as timely as it will go a long way to ease the burden on the assembly.



He indicated that the assembly was prepared to collaborate with the Fund to ensure that it succeeds.



A representative of the District Director of Education, Mr. Mohammed Imoro was full of praise for the founder of the fund and called for transparency in the handling of the fund. He advised that the board be expanded to include a representative each of traditional rulers and the District Education Office.



A former MP for the Zebilla Constituency, Hon. Frank Fusieni Adongo on his part congratulated Dr. Krugu for the initiative and rallied support for the fund.



In his closing remarks, Dr John Kingsley Krugu said he was elated at the positive response and contributions thus far and described the inauguration of the board as a giant step towards the operationalization of the fund while hinting that the Launching of the fund and fund raising event will soon be announced. He further appealed for people to contribute to the Fund as all pioneer contributors will be well recognized during the launching.



The colourful ceremony was graced by stakeholders in education in the district, representatives of the major political parties, youth groups, Toende Students Union and the media.