John Jinapor supports needy but brilliant tertiary students

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency of the Savannah Region, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor has released GH¢200,000.00 as grants to support brilliant but needy tertiary students from his constituency.



Over Two hundred (200) students from the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency are pursuing academic programmes at the various tertiary institutions.



This personal support from Hon. Jinapor is expected to cushion students from the current harsh economic conditions confronting the citizenry.



According to a statement issued by the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, Mr. Mahama Fuseini and copied to Bole based Nkilgi fm states that, good and quality education has been the number one priority of the member of parliament.



The statement added that, the MP’s committed to doing everything possible to support the youth acquire the best of education to improve their socio-economic well-being.



It added that, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor has therefore admonished every student in his constituency to remain resolute and focus on their studies so as to acquire the needed skills that will propel them into the world of work.



It states again that, the workaholic MP in the face of all this economic hardship, is still committed to doing what he stands and is known for; serving his constituency.



The statement encouraged all other stakeholders and actors in education to continue doing their best to ensure that quality education is given to every school going person in the country.



Information available to Nkilgi fm from the office of the member of parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency confirms that, the Gh¢200,000.00 has been transferred into the accounts of the constituency treasurer, Mr. Mohammed Adam for the support of the needy but brilliant tertiary students in the Constituency.