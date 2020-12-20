General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

John Dumelo lists elections he’s contested, won and lost in his lifetime

John Dumelo says he will continue farming

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has disclosed the number of times he has contested for positions in his quest to serve.



The actor's dream to represent his party in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic was crushed after losing to incumbent Member of Parliament Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.



Certified results from the Electoral Commission showed the NDC candidate poll 37,778 as against Lydia Alhassan's 39,851. Gifty Botchway of the People's National Congress (PNC) and independent candidate Richard Amegatse managed 160 and 108 votes respectively.



Barely two weeks after the declaration, Mr. Dumelo has in a social media post encouraged himself with his achievements in previous elections as well as the figures he polled in the just-ended elections.



“In 2004, I stood for KNUST Queens hall Secretary, I lost. In 2005 I stood for KNUST Organizing Secretary, Civil Engineering Students Association, I won,” his post on Sunday read.



“In 2019 I stood for the NDC parliamentary primaries, I won. On the 7th of December 2020 I stood for MP at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, I lost.



“Truth is, every time I lose, I come back stronger because I don’t see it as a loss, I see it as a journey to perfection. It is only when you are down that you appreciate what it takes to get back up.”



Dumelo had earlier called for a recount “of all ballot boxes across the Constituency” over claims that “several irregularities” had been identified in some of the polling centers including the “swapping of my figures and that of the NPP candidate's figures at polling centers”.



But he remarks in his Sunday post that he is ready to do his part to ensure the constituents are comfortable.



He said: “I may not be satisfied with the final results or the irregularities that occurred,but before everything else I am Ghanaian and I will always put the people first “Ut omnes onum sint”. So I’m ready to help to make this constituency the greatest. (I have new wellinton boots for you too) Mega tsi dzi o.”



“I will continue farming, traveling around Ghana, engaging people, helping entrepreneurs and touching the lives of as many Ghanaians as I can; “facta non verba”,” he added.



Below is his post.





