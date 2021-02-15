Regional News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

John Dumelo gives PPEs, chocolates to University of Ghana students

John Dumelo with some students

The National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the 2020 election, John Dumelo, has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to students of the University of Ghana.



He also shared chocolates with the students.



Beneficiaries of this gesture are mainly residents at the Jean Nelson Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall (Annex A).



Meeting with the students, John Dumelo urged them to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



He also counselled them to protect themselves against Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).



John Dumelo carried out the activity in the company of some executives of the Tertiary Education Institution Network, a student wing of the NDC.