John Dumelo declared winner of Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC primaries

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region have declared actor cum politician, John Dumelo, the winner of the party’s Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries.



The Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries was one of over a dozen primaries, that the party postponed with the view to resolving internal issues before holding their primaries.



In a tweet shared on Monday, August 14, 2023, Dumelo disclosed he was declared the winner of the primaries on Sunday, August 13, 2023.



He thanked all the members of the party who helped make his candidature possible and urged them to unite so that they would be able to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Yesterday I was declared the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency NDC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections.



“Thanks to everyone who made this possible. I really appreciate it. Together let’s win this seat. This is our time,” parts of the tweet read.



The tweet also had pictures of the event where Dumelo was declared the winner of the primaries.



In one of the pictures the right hand of the actor, who calls himself Farmer John, had been raised by the Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.



Dumelo was also captured with his two contenders for the position, who dropped out of the race, Lawyer Moses B. Acheampong and actor cum producer, Fred Nuamah.



Both Fred Nuamah and Lawyer Acheampong pledged their support to Dumelo after stepping out of the race.



Yesterday I was declared the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency NDC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections. Thanks to everyone who made this possible. I really appreciate it. Together let’s win this seat. This is our time. #idey4u #givechangechance pic.twitter.com/F9iuJXAiR5 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) August 14, 2023

