John Dumelo, Yayra Koku lead social media attacks on pastors for praying against galamsey

A viral video of some religious leaders seeking God’s face in the fight against illegal mining has received wide condemnations on social media.



Social media users are wondering why the pastors who went on a tour of some galamsey sites would introduce prayers into a fight that requires patriotism and great leadership.



The pastors are being castigated for not calling out the political leadership for not being dedicated to the fight and rather paying lip service.



Among the persons who have spoken out to the chiefs are actor and politician John Dumelo and Yayra Koku who believe that the clergy should channel their energies into something more beneficial.



Dozens of Christian leaders took a tour of some galamsey sites in the Eastern region to assess the level of damage and to pray for divine intervention on the issue.



The area was heavily forested and they were accompanied by some security officials. Some of the shots show what appears to be abandoned excavators and other mining machinery.



In a video shared by Accra-based UTV, titled: “Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana tour some 'galamsey' sites in Eastern Region,” the leaders are seen at the site singing patriotic songs, including the infamous ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’ and other patriotic songs.



They are later seen offering prayers.



“We pray that our people will humble themselves and change from our wicked ways… heal our land and save us, heal our nation,” the pastor leading the prayer is heard saying.



I just have one question. The religious men and women who went to the galamsey site to pray, what exactly did they pray for? — Farmer John (@johndumelo) October 15, 2022

So the pastors went to pray at the Galamsey site ?why are we always substituting common sense with religiosity ? What crop of xtian leaders koraa be this ? — Eben Brown (@BrownBoy1014045) October 15, 2022

As a country we solve issues physically, socially, politically, spiritually and a whole lot. Pastors visit galamsey site to perform their role and you are behind your phones tweeting nonsense on twitter because you think that can solve a national problem with your opinion. — Willy (@heismr_will) October 15, 2022

Lol he spoke in church and told them to pray for Ghana, unlike JA Kuffour who sent people to Akosombo Dam and Nana Addo who sent Pastors to Galamsey sites https://t.co/xEIgrD6q6Z pic.twitter.com/r6haJx6jEn — Kweku Bentil (@fanti_boy) October 15, 2022

I have so many questions to ask those pastors that went to the galamsey site to pray. — Etornam (@EfoEtornam) October 15, 2022

A group of Ghanaian pastors have visited a galamsey site to pray for God's intervention in the fight against the menace. In a video making rounds on social media, the pastors were seen singing choruses and interceding on behalf of the country. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mXztM6ZjZU — Paa Kwesi Schandorf (@KwesiSchandorf) October 15, 2022

Our pastors are actually part of the problems we face each day in this country. After praying for the Cedi, they’ve now marched to a concession site to pray for Galamsey to halt. These are learned men who should be able to differentiate between prayers and C.S. Addo D Disgusting pic.twitter.com/is1MXWeJcc — Mr. Whyte (@Yaw_Whyte) October 15, 2022

I think Christianity is our biggest problem as a country. What kind of hypocrisy is this?



Instead of calling the govt & NPP party members who are into Galamsey out, see what they are doing. They are visiting galamsey sites to pray.



GOD, PLEASE GIVE US WISDOM



Video credit: UTV pic.twitter.com/0fgZOQdnRP — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) October 14, 2022

Just like Kufuor sent pastors to pray for Akosombo Dam, Akufo-Addo has sent pastors to galamsey pits to pray. They know your proclivity for spiritual shenanigans so they serve you some more opioids all the time. Ghana is irredeemable! — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) October 15, 2022

1st Frame: 2007 - Energy crisis; NPP's solution = Pastors pray for Akosombo dam



2nd Frame: 2022 - Galamsey menace; NPP's solution = Pastors pray at Galamsey sites.



Ngl, they've got the men! pic.twitter.com/lpHVg9cfzg — C i t i z e n ⚙️ S p e c t a t o r ® (@x_trailblazer) October 15, 2022

We Have The Men! We Have The Men Q1: How did you solve Dumsor Ans: sent pastors to pray



Q2: How Do you intend to Solve Galamsey And: sent pastors to pray



Q3: How would you solve economic crisis Ans: build Cathedral for God, it will boost the economy



Me: the gods are wise ???? pic.twitter.com/nJYKzyCxLA — Vote John Mahama 2024 (@Onedem3) October 15, 2022

If Mahama was the president you will see Ghanaian pastors holding press conference by side the water bodies



But because it’s their favorite person and party in power they turn to pray by the water bodies affected by galamsey ????????‍♂️ — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) October 14, 2022