General News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dumelo, Yayra Koku lead social media attacks on pastors for praying against galamsey

A viral video of some religious leaders seeking God’s face in the fight against illegal mining has received wide condemnations on social media.

Social media users are wondering why the pastors who went on a tour of some galamsey sites would introduce prayers into a fight that requires patriotism and great leadership.

The pastors are being castigated for not calling out the political leadership for not being dedicated to the fight and rather paying lip service.

Among the persons who have spoken out to the chiefs are actor and politician John Dumelo and Yayra Koku who believe that the clergy should channel their energies into something more beneficial.

Dozens of Christian leaders took a tour of some galamsey sites in the Eastern region to assess the level of damage and to pray for divine intervention on the issue.

The area was heavily forested and they were accompanied by some security officials. Some of the shots show what appears to be abandoned excavators and other mining machinery.

In a video shared by Accra-based UTV, titled: “Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana tour some 'galamsey' sites in Eastern Region,” the leaders are seen at the site singing patriotic songs, including the infamous ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’ and other patriotic songs.

They are later seen offering prayers.

“We pray that our people will humble themselves and change from our wicked ways… heal our land and save us, heal our nation,” the pastor leading the prayer is heard saying.

