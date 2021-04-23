John Boadu visits Ho NPP to prepare the way for ‘breaking the 8’

Politics of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Gladys Amoah, Contributor

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, has met party communicators in the Volta regional capital Ho over plans to become the first party to win three consecutive general elections.



To prepare the way for this, the General Secretary has begun a ‘thank you and Familiarization tour’ of the party, acknowledging the sacrifice that ensured the re-election of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



‘Since our hard-fought victory in 2020, we have not yet had the opportunity to convey thanks to those who really matter, which is you, the grassroot,” he said.



‘I am here to let you know that your sacrifice is not taken for granted. And I am here to take first-hand feedback on your concerns about the 2020 general elections’ he said.



The tour has seen John Boadu hold meetings in Ahafo, Bono East, Ashanti, Western regions. At the latest meeting in Ho, stressed that it is too early for communicators to be taking sides in the upcoming presidential primaries.

He explained that the only guarantee for victory in 2024 is the success of the Akufo-Addo government’s second-term.



‘If the government is able to implement her manifesto promises to Ghanaians, the electorate would keep faith with the government in 2024,’ he said.

The party must be ready to take advantage of the goodwill the NPP enjoys among Ghanaians by maintaining well-oiled party machinery that can turn this goodwill into good votes, he explained.



He said for this to happen, individual interests must not be encouraged to cloud the focus of the party and therefore key party stakeholders such as communicators must focus their attention on propagating the work of the Akufo-Addo government.



John Boadu announced that the NPP’s immediate task is the upcoming registration exercise of party members.



John Boadu reserved special praise for the entire Volta regional branch of the party for finally breaking through to win an NDC stronghold seat, Hohoe, won by John Peter Amewu. It was the only seat won by the NPP in the 18 constituencies of the region.



He said that feat is a prelude to the party ‘breaking the 8’ in 2024. ‘If we can do this in Hohoe, we can do this across the country’ he rallied the party.