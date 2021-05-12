John Boadu reveals why NPP lifted suspension on Kwabena Agyepong

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has clarified that the decision to reinstate Kwabena Agyepong into the party was due to his conduct in the last few years.



The National Executives Council of the party on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, announced that it has lifted the indefinite suspension of Kwabena Agyepong who was at some point the party’s General Secretary.



Speaking to Citi FM, John Boadu said that the processes leading to the lifting of the suspension were triggered by Kwabena Agyepong himself.



He said that Kwabena Agyepong, on January 5, 2021, petitioned the leadership of the party to reinstate him.



He disclosed that Agyepong provided reasons in his letter and pleaded with the party to reinstate his membership.



The letter was then forwarded to the NEC which after some deliberations decided to lift the suspension.



“With Kwabena Agyepong, he personally applied in writing on January 5, 2021, asking for his current status in the party to be reviewed and also stated what he has done for the party in the past five to six years. So on the strength of that, his application was sent to the National Council of the party and was granted”.



Kwabena Agyepong, Paul Afoko, and Sammy Crabbe who were national executives of the NPP then were suspended for misconduct.



Kwabena Agyepong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.



He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”



