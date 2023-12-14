John Boadu appointed as acting Director General for SIGA

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).



The appointment was conveyed through a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Pursuant to Section 17(2) of the State Interest and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (Act 990), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act the Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the authority, given in consultation to the Public Service Commission,” part of the statement read.



John Boadu will play a crucial role in steering the affairs of SIGA, which is tasked with overseeing state interests and governance matters.



John Boadu lost the role of General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Justin Frimpong Kodua on July 16, 2022.



