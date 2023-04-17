Joewise declares support for Bawumia to be the 2024 NPP flagbearer

Politics of Monday, 17 April 2023

The First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has openly declared support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections.



In the view of the deputy speaker, Dr. Bawumia stands for the future of the NPP and Ghana and must be allowed to govern the country from 2025.



The Bekwai MP explained that the reason over 100 NPP MPs have equally thrown their weights behind the vice president is because Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has distinguished himself.



“Most of the NPP MPs at the last count were about 118 MPs and I am one of them. I speak for myself and my support for Bawumia, and I know over 100 NPP MPs also support Bawumia,” he told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



Joewise, as the Bekwai MP is casually known as, also outlined the reasons he believes the vice president is the man to lead the party.



He argued that Bawumia stands for the future because of the impact he has had on digitalizing the Ghanaian economy.



He added that digitization has taken over the world, and soon, Ghanaian youth may want to travel to Europe for greener pastures, but with this intervention by the vice president, they can simply sit here in Ghana, work for European companies, and get paid.



“This is where Dr. Bawumia is leading the country to. Again, since I became an MP, Dr. Bawumia has kept faith with the constituency by honouring every single invitation to come and assist with programs and activities within my constituency. He was practically aligning with party activities. So, it’s my contention that when given the opportunity, Dr. Bawumia will connect well with the grassroots.



“I am a moderate person, and I see Dr. Bawumia to also be a moderate person in his views and he is also more focused and result oriented. He doesn’t like too much talk but gets the job done,” he stated.







