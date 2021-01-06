General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Joe Wise not a wise person - A Plus

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus, says the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, popularly called Joe Wise, is not a wise human being.



The Lawmaker is reported to have said that the President of Ghana cannot commiserate with criminals who were shot dead during the 2020 elections.



“The president should stay out, let the investigative people determine what happened but I did it is not fair to insist that because somebody died, even if he was in the process of committing a crime, it becomes an issue, No, I beg to differ.”



“I think it is not fair for people to refer to an event without going back, what happened? Should the president just be talking about if a criminal is shot, the crime does not matter?” he quizzed.



But reacting to comments made by the Member of Parliament, Kwame A-Plus said, “How can a lawyer draw such a conclusion without proof? After stating categorically that they are criminals you turn around to say we should allow investigators to do their work. So how did you conclude that they were criminals when you know that investigation to establish what actually happened is ongoing. This man is not “Wise” as his name suggest but I’m not surprised because this is the same man who proposed that people suspected to be involved in illegal mining must be shot on sight. And this is the deputy speaker of parliament”.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.