You are here: HomeNews2021 02 18Article 1183411

General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joe Wise courts social media anger for defending 'embarrassing' Hawa Koomson

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Chairman of Parliament's Appointment Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu Chairman of Parliament's Appointment Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu

Attempts by Joseph Osei-Owusu, chairman of Parliament's Appointments Committee to shield Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister-nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture from further ‘embarrassment’ has landed him on the wrong side of Ghanaian social media with barrage of attacks being directed at him.

Hawa Koomson’s difficulty with the English language became apparent during her vetting as she struggled to put together coherent sentences on occasions.

Joe Wise as he is known, in several instances offered to provide clarity to some of the statements she made.

He also made attempts to prevent other members of the committee from asking certain questions.

Social media users took notice of his defensive tactics and launched spoke strongly against him.

Some of the users took him on and quizzed if he is a spokesperson for Hawa Koomson.

Others sympathised with him for trying to save his party member but observed that not even his tactics could save Hawa Koomson in the eye of the public.

Below are some comments:



















Join our Newsletter