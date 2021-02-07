General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Joe Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

Joe Jackson, the Director of Strategy and Business Operations at Dalex Finance has publicly disclosed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.



According to him, his medical status was made known to him Saturday afternoon after he undertook the COVID-19 test at LEDing Medical Laboratory, Accra, Thursday evening.



The business mogul disclosed his status in a tweet on his social media handle.



“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I did a test on Thursday evening at LEDing Lab and got the result at 1:30 pm today. I am feeling okay and in good spirits. I am still processing the effect of this event but I know that I must share the experience. #MaskUpGhana,” Joe Jackson’s tweet read.



Joe Jackson joins the list of prominent personalities who have publicly disclosed information about their COVID-19 status.



The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast has also disclosed in a viral video that he is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive.



In the said viral video, the Archbishop said: “I just thought of sending this video message out to those of you who are my loved ones to at least let you know... I’ve survived it for five days and therefore I encourage anybody who is afflicted not to be afraid because, yes, COVID is real, but healing is equally real if we do our best.”



He advised all to adopt what he called the 3 Ps which are "Prayer, Protocols and Prayer" to curb the spread of the virus.



“Let us continue praying, thanking God for the doctors, the nurses, the front-line workers and the great good job they are doing. They are really stretched out and stressed out. They need our prayerful support, love and concern for themselves and anything God can help them to do," Archbishop Palmer-Buckle stressed.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website reported on Saturday that 791 new cases have been recorded during this Second-Wave, bringing the country’s number of active cases to 6,095.



The GHS stated that nine new deaths increased the death toll to 449 as the cumulative infections hit 70,046 with 63,502 cases recovered and or discharged.





