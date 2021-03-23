Joe Ghartey’s motion dismissed, election petition against him stands

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: 3 News

A Sekondi High Court presided over by His Lordship Dr. Raymond Osei Hwere has dismissed a motion to strike out the election petition filed by embattled Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Essikadu Ketan Constituency, Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah, challenging the 2020 Parliamentary Election results of the constituency.



The Court also awarded a cost of GH¢ 4,000 against first respondent Joe Ghartey, who is also Member of Parliament for Essikadu Ketan, for wasting the Court’s time.



Counsel for the first respondent Frank Davis in a Tuesday, March 16 hearing prayed the High Court to strike out the election petition on grounds that it lacked merit as it was signed by the petitioner’s counsel and not the petitioner herself.



In dismissing Joe Ghartey’s motion, the Presiding Judge cited several legal references and interpretations and concluded that the law was not specific that a lawyer cannot sign an electoral petition.



Lawyers act as client’s agents in litigation in which case, they can sign on behalf of their client,” the Presiding Judge said.



Counsel for the petitioner David Ametefe then prayed the court to award a cost of GH¢15,000 against the first respondent.



However, lawyer K Amoah, who was holding brief for Frank Davies, the counsel for Joe Ghartey, pleaded with the court against awarding the cost as it is a constitutional issue with wide public interest.



But after several pleas and counter pleas, the court reduced and awarded the cost.



The court is yet to fix the date for the hearing on the substantive case.