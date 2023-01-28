Joe Ghartey laces boots to contest in NPP flagbearership race

Politics of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

As the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) intensifies, it is believed that the MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Hon. Joe Ghartey is lacing his shoes to officially announce he is poised to become the preferred candidate to secure victory for the NPP come 2024.



His somewhat underground campaign is said to be in high spirits as the party prepares to elect its leader for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The MP is reported to have confirmed his intention to stand for the Presidential Primaries of the party.



Even though Hon. Ghartey hails from Western and Central Regions, he views Volta and the Oti regions as his third and fourth regions with history supporting this claim.



Mr. Ghartey in his early 80s and 90s before starting his political career stayed in Hohoe in the Volta Region for over 10 years.



His relationships with the Volta region started long before his political career and this was confirmed by Torgbui Ayim IV, Divisional Chief of Gbi- Bla of Hohoe in video sighted online.



In 1992 when NPP was formed, Joe Ghartey was instrumental in the development of the party in the Volta Region.



He has since supported the region financially on various developmental and social projects with the latest being a contribution he made for the development of the Regional Office for the NPP.

In the 2020 elections, Joe Ghartey supplied the region with finances, motorcycles and other logistics.



Joe Ghartey is a Ghanaian lawyer, academic and politician. He is a former Attorney-General of Ghana between 2006-2009, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 2013 and 2017 and Railways and Development Minister from 2017to 2021. His mother hails from Western Region and his father from Central Region.





He was born and bred in the Greater Accra region where he resided until he became an adult.