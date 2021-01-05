General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Joe Biden writes to Akufo-Addo, says he looks forward to the two of them working together

President-elect of the United States of America (USA) Joe Biden has officially written to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is also president-elect in Ghana, informing him that he looks forward to the two of them working together to deal with the challenges that the people of Ghana and the US are saddled with.



In the letter which was published by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on his Facebook page on Monday January 4, Mr Biden said “Dear President Akufo-Addo, thank you for your kind words and well wishes. I am sorry that we have not yet had the opportunity to connect by phone.



“It is my great honour to have been elected the next President of the United States , and I understand just how much work lies ahead of us.



“Vice President-elect Harris and I will take office at a time of great global challenges – from the coronavirus to climate change – that transcends borders and require international cooperation.



“We look forward to working with youth and your government on addressing the common problems facing our countries and our people.



“Thank you, President Akufo-Addo. I look forward to future dialogue.”









