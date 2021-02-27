General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Joe Biden will be assassinated if he doesn’t change position on LGBTQ+ - Rev. Sampene

play videoHead Pastor of Shalom Chapel International, Reverend Moses Addo Sampene

Head Pastor of Shalom Chapel International, Reverend Moses Addo Sampene, has said US President, Joseph Robinette Biden will have to rethink his stance on LGBTQI+ or risk being assassinated.



Upon his assumption of office, one of the policies being pursued by the Joe Biden administration of the United States of America has been the push for LGBTQI+ rights recognition in his home country as well as others across the globe.



President Biden on Thursday, February 4, issued a memorandum aimed at expanding protection of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and intersex (LGBTQI) people worldwide, including potentially through the use of financial sanctions.



In Ghana where the issue of LGBTQI+ has been a major topic of discussion over the last few days, some people have averred that the support of foreign powers and governments for the groups and the threat of economic sanctions may be the push behind recent gay rights activities in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel sighted by GhanaWeb, Rev Sampene warned that the act of homosexuality contravenes Ghana’s religious and cultural tenets and values, as well as the constitution and therefore will not be allowed in the country.



“As Africans, we have a culture and an identity that needs to be protected, it is what makes us unique. Firstly, our traditions in Ghana is against lesbianism and gayism. Secondly, the three recognized faiths in our country which is traditional religion, Christianity and Islamic religion all speak against it. Also, the constitution which is our supreme law that has not been changed speaks against it. That is why we need to educate people on why we need to uproot it from our system,” he stated.





He cautioned the US President to give up his position on homosexuality and his continuous pursuit of LGBTQI+ rights across the world as an imminent threat on his life has been revealed to him.



“If people know the curse that this abomination is bringing to the world, we would have changed our ways. I pity Joe Biden for what is coming at him. He will be assassinated. That is what the Lord has revealed to me. The last American President to be assassinated was exactly 40 years ago in 1981. 2021 makes it exactly 40 years and God revealed to me that if the man doesn’t change his path and ways, he will be assassinated,” Rev Sampene said.



So far, several government officials, political, religious as well as traditional leaders in the country have come out to speak against LGBTQI+ and its legalization in Ghana.



