Joberg Foundation to build special purpose hospital ward at Amanfro Hospital

Health News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The construction of a special purpose hospital ward at the Amanfro polyclinic in the Ga South Municipal hospital in the Greater Accra region has been announced.



A non-governmental organization, the Joberg Ghana Foundation, announced, in a statement, that the project, estimated to cost about GH¢300,000, has been necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be completed in three months.



According to the statement, this project will serve as a special purpose ward that will also serve the people even after the pandemic has ended.



While the Joberg Foundation is the main sponsor of the project, it is at the suggestion of the MP for Bortiano Nglishie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Tetteh.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony to commission the construction on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021, Joberg Foundation C.E.O, Joseph Magmus Marteye, stated that the mission of his foundation is based on his personal values of charity, empathy, social and economic empowerment, and sustainable development through social enterprise and self-help community projects.



He added that although the Joberg Ghana Foundation is the main sponsor of the many charity projects, Joberg Construction Ltd, his private real estate company, is funding most of these projects in different parts of the country with support from other organizations and individuals in and outside of Ghana.



He stressed that there is a non-partisan approach to the Joberg Charity projects.



"We do not discriminate in our charity work except that we target the poorest and most vulnerable communities in need of social intervention’’. He added, it is important to note that our organization works through non-partisan proposals made to us by our honorable members of parliament, assembly members, chiefs, religious bodies, and other local government authorities," he said.



He called on other individuals and organization in and outside of Ghana to join hands with them to help needy communities.



The MP for Nglishie Amanfro, Silvester Tetteh commended the organization for the generous initiatives, pledging to contribute GH¢100,000 from the MPs Common Fund to support the project.



The foundation is expected to fund the remaining GH¢200.000.



The chief of Amanfro. Nii Kwashie Gbolo, thanked the Joberg Ghana Foundation for undertaking such a project in his traditional area.



He also underscored the fact that governments cannot solve all the social and economic problems for the people.



Joberg Ghana foundation is currently undertaking many other such charity projects in other constituencies in Ghana. They include market sheds in Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East constituency (at the request of the MP, Dr. Dominic Ayine), and a dressmaking factory in Teshie in Accra.



Also, it is building boreholes in the Navrongo constituency, as well as in Accra, and has made donations of items and cash worth GH¢8,000 to the communities of Ametafor and Saihe.