Job creation promises: NPP just throwing figures around - Kofi Adams

Former National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kofi Adams

Former National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of presenting fake employment figures, saying that the NDC is a better creator of employment than the NPP.



“I’m told that the National Youth Organizer of the NPP said among other things, and he was giving figures. And he was saying that they have created 750,000 public sector jobs. My brother, the entire public sector now is even less than 750,000; I think it is even less than 630,000 thereabout."



"So how on earth can you create 750,000 jobs in four years, more than the total existing public sector jobs? It tells you that they are just throwing figures around”, Mr. Adams said on an Accra based radio station, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Asked about the claims by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the NDC created jobs in the public sector, Mr. Adams said: “we didn’t say we had created two million jobs in the public sector, that Samuel Ablakwa said. When you start construction, people who previously were not getting jobs will get jobs to do, people who previously were not selling food will get the opportunities to sell food. So many indirect jobs were created.”



“We have indicated clearly that in four years we will create a minimum of one million jobs, 250,000 every year”, he explained.

