Joana Gyan Cudjoe graduates with diploma in Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Analysis

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

The parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, Joana Gyan Cudjoe has graduated from the Doyen Institute with a diploma in Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Analysis.



Doyen Institute, recognised as Africa's premier security institution, held a graduation ceremony that included the MP aspirant who represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking to the media after the event, she expressed her passion for continuous learning and personal growth, citing it as the driving force behind her pursuits.



“I love to learn new things, I love to grow and discover new possibilities. I think the day I stop learning, I start dying”, she said.



On the challenges encountered during the period she was schooling, she said, “Despite the challenges of balancing my course work with my responsibilities in Amenfi Central and other commitments, it's been worth it.”



When asked why she chose a security-related course, Joana explained that security is crucial, both on a personal and corporate level.



"I believe what I've learned will significantly contribute to my ability to serve the people of Amenfi Central and Ghana better once elected", she said.