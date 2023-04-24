Joana Gyan-Cudjoe announces 13-point package to delegates

Politics of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: Ayisah Foster

One of the parliamentary aspirants seeking to become the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, Joana Gyan Cudjoe has promised to ameliorate the lives of constituents.



According to Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, should delegates of NDC vote for her in the party's upcoming parliamentary, and subsequently become Member of Parliament (MP), she will do every thing humanly possible to change their lives from bad to good.



Addressing the enthusiastic crowd at the campaign launch at Agona Amenfi, Joana Gyan Cudjoe reiterated her commitment and determination to chartering a new path for the constituency through her thirteen-point agenda when given the nod on May 13,2023.



The female politician indicated that with the support of the Joana Gyan Foundation, her leadership will:



Support the provision of potable water in communities with critical needs.



Connect the remaining communities without Electricity to the National Grid



Lobby the service Providers such as MTN and Vodafone to improve their connectivity in the constituency.



Lobby/see to the improvement of the deplorable roads in the Constituency



See to the improvement of educational infrastructure in the Constituency



6. Construct modern toilet facilities with bathrooms in some communities



Establish a Constituency Welfare scheme for branch, ward, and Constituency executives.



Develop human resources through scholarships and skills development in the Constituency



Support farmers in the Constituency.



Support businesswomen with soft loans.



Lobby for the construction of health facilities (CHIPS compound) in critical areas within the constituency



Lobby for the construction of an Astroturf for sports development.



Lobby for the construction of a Computer Lab through the Joana Gyan Cudjoe Foundation.



She charged her numerous supporters present to refrain from the temptation of engaging in the politics of insults and rather focus on selling her visions to the delegates to secure a resounding victory for herself and president Mahama.



In attendance were the Chief and elders of the town, in addition were other party dignitaries such as the Western Regional Women Organizer Gladys Egyin, the National Women Organizer, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, and some other women organizers from various constituencies across the board.



Taking her turn, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw urged the delegates to rally behind Joana Gyan to secure her victory in the impending primaries and the subsequent general election to increase women's participation in parliament.