Joana Gyan, Amenfi Central Parliamentary candidate, graduates from Doyen Institute

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central Madam Joana Gyan, celebrated a significant achievement as she graduated from the Doyen Institute with a Professional Diploma in Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Analysis.



Doyen Institute, recognized as Africa's premier security institution, held a graduation ceremony that included Joana Gyan who represents the NDC as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.



Speaking to the media after the event, Joana expressed her passion for continuous learning and personal growth, citing it as the driving force behind her pursuits.



She emphasized, “I love to learn new things. I love to grow and discover new possibilities. I think the day I stop learning, I start dying.”



On the challenges encountered during the course period, she mentioned that “Despite the challenges of balancing my course work with my responsibilities in Amenfi Central and other commitments, it's been worth it.”



When asked why she chose a security-related course, Joana explained, 'Security is crucial, both on a personal and corporate level. I believe what I've learned will significantly contribute to my ability to serve the people of Amenfi Central and Ghana better once elected.'"