Jirapa Naa urges politicians to be ambassadors of peace

Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, Paramount Chief of Jirapa Traditional Area

Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area has called on the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary aspirants to serve as ambassadors of peace for the December 7 polls.



He said politicians owe it a duty to act in ways that would not only consolidate Ghana’s democratic gains but advance the course of development and create prosperity for all.



Naa Ansoleh Ganaa who made the call during the visit of Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia, to the Jirapa Constituency as part of his two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, stressed that peace was a must for Ghana in the 2020 elections and all must work for it especially mainstream politicians.



The Paramount Chief expressed gratitude to the government for elevating the Jirapa District to a Municipal status.



He equally praised the government for the numerous flagship programmes including the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs), One-District-One Factory, One-Village-One Dam, the Free Senior High School Programme and the restoration of the nursing and teacher trainee allowances, adding these were a clear demonstration of consistency in vision.



On the opening up of roads in the Jirapa town, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the work by the contractor on site and called for the need to let the contractor speed up work to complete the project without any further delay.



He appealed for the provision of technical and vocational education infrastructure to train the youth in various technical and vocational skills to curb social vices that were currently on the ascendancy in the area.



The Paramount Chief equally appealed for a government owned FM Station, which the people have been yearning for a long time now as well as a new state of the art hospital to complement the existing one built by the Catholic Missionaries in the mid-50s but is currently overwhelmed by increasing population.



Naa Ansoleh Ganaa also appealed to the government for a bus for the Jirapa SHS, the adoption of the community water system by the Ghana Water Company Limited, the opening of a bank in the area and the tarring of roads linking the major towns in the Municipality.



He called for the need to retool the police to enable them to respond adequately to the increasing highway robbery in the area and the region at large while also extending electricity to pockets of communities yet to be hooked onto the national grid.



Vice President Bawumia noted that even though the constituency was dominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite the historical connection with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), they have kept faith with them by bringing them numerous development projects.



The Vice President noted that it was time for them to return to their ancestral home the “Danquah-Busia-Dombo Tradition” by voting massively for President Nana Akufo Addo and Mr Paul Deriguba as President and Member of Parliament respectively.





