Jirapa MP supports GWRF'S free surgeries in his constituency

Regional News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: Writeous Wordsmith, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Jirapa Constituency in the Upper West, Hon. Cletus Seidu Dapilah has supported the Greater Works Restoration Foundation to organize free reconstructive surgeries in his constituency.



The project, dubbed, #JirapaProject2022 is an initiative by the Greater Works Reconstructive Foundation, an NGO founded by one of the few plastic surgeons in Ghana, Dr. Paa Ekow Hoyte-Williams. The NGO has been in existence since 2016 and has performed over 600 free surgical procedures in Offinso, Bolga, Obuasi, and Kumasi.



The Jirapa Project is targeted at restoring smiles to an estimated 150 people.



A team of surgeons and medical professionals, together with administrative and media personnel, volunteer with the NGO to make the restoration project possible.



Surgeries carried out include hernia repair, cleft lip and palate repair, contracture release, skin grafting, and excision biopsies.



Dr. Hoyte-Williams, in an interview with the media, explained that "What brings me joy is to see people who can't afford these surgeries walk out of the hospital restored."







"We want to thank the MP, Hon. Cletus Seidu Dapilah for his immense support in making this project a possibility. With such partnerships, we can reach out to more communities and alleviate their pains," Dr. Hoyte-Williams added and called on corporate organizations to support the Foundation in its quest.



The project began on Monday, 7th November, and is expected to end on Saturday, 12th November.



