Jirapa MP drills boreholes to help constituents access water

Regional News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: Ayisah Foster

Residents of Jirapa, Nyenvaare,and other 15 communities in the Jirapa constituency in the Upper West Region can now breathe a sigh of relief as their water source has been improved.



The seventeen communities can now boast of sufficient potable water after the Member of Parliament for the area,Hon Cletus Seidu Dapilah drilled 17 separate boreholes to provide good drinking water for the residents.



Previously, the residents had to queue for long hours to get water from the only existing boreholes in the communities or walk long distances to get water from unwholesome sources due to the pressure on the existing boreholes.



Drinking water from unwholesome sources posed health threats to the residents and their children,therefore, the residents were very grateful to the MP for providing them with the boreholes to supplement the existing ones.



Mr. Cletus Seidu Dapilah commissioning the 17 boreholes in the company of some constituency executives of the NDC were happy to see the project done.



He noted the significance of making clean water available to the residents and mentioned that additional boreholes will be drilled in the future.



He revealed that he drilled the 17 boreholes with his portion of the Common Fund.



Mr. Cletus Seidu Dapilah assured the residents that he will continue to work in their best interests.



In an official ceremony to hand over the water project,he was commended by residents of Nyenvaare community for furnishing them with portable drinking water.



The entire Nyenvaare community , alongside other communities who benefited from the water project extended their heartfelt gratitude for his dedication and commitment to improving the lives of the people in the Constituency.



According to them,the drilling of the mechanized borehole for the communities would have a significant impact on the communities ,providing them with access to clean and safe drinking water.



They revealed that,his leadership and support in the project and many others in the Constituency have not gone unnoticed, and they are truly grateful for his tireless efforts in making this initiative a reality.



"The borehole will not only benefit us now but also for generations to come.



They however grateful for his unwavering dedication to serving the needs of the community and for making a positive difference in their lives.